MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Russian law enforcement did not take any measures on Sunday, during the flashmob with flashlights, organized by allies of Alexey Navalny, because everything was calm, and measures are only ever taken if laws are broken, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Navalny's allies suggested that people come out into their yards with flashlights on February 14.

"As for measures, measures are taken when somebody breaks the law, and yesterday everything was calm," the spokesman told reporters.

"As for all these events, flashlights and so on, I repeat, nobody was disrupting traffic, there weren't any real gatherings, so the law was not broken. Yes, there were some people with flashlights out there, and it's wonderful, some may have been in love, others may have been protesting, yet others may have been there just because their friends were and they had no idea why they were switching on their flashlights. But, most importantly, they were not breaking any laws, so everything was calm," Peskov said.