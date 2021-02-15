UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Sunday Flashlight Event Of Navalny's Allies: Everything Was Calm

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 04:45 PM

Kremlin on Sunday Flashlight Event of Navalny's Allies: Everything Was Calm

The Russian law enforcement did not take any measures on Sunday, during the flashmob with flashlights, organized by allies of Alexey Navalny, because everything was calm, and measures are only ever taken if laws are broken, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Russian law enforcement did not take any measures on Sunday, during the flashmob with flashlights, organized by allies of Alexey Navalny, because everything was calm, and measures are only ever taken if laws are broken, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Navalny's allies suggested that people come out into their yards with flashlights on February 14.

"As for measures, measures are taken when somebody breaks the law, and yesterday everything was calm," the spokesman told reporters.

"As for all these events, flashlights and so on, I repeat, nobody was disrupting traffic, there weren't any real gatherings, so the law was not broken. Yes, there were some people with flashlights out there, and it's wonderful, some may have been in love, others may have been protesting, yet others may have been there just because their friends were and they had no idea why they were switching on their flashlights. But, most importantly, they were not breaking any laws, so everything was calm," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic February May Sunday All Love

Recent Stories

Two dealers held for selling spurious fertilizers ..

1 minute ago

OGDCL injects 14 new wells in production gathering ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin on 'Gelendzhik Palace': Putin's Rating Is ..

6 minutes ago

NATO Hinders Implementation of Finnish Initiative ..

6 minutes ago

EU Commissioner Envisages Europe As First Among Ot ..

10 minutes ago

Vivo Envisions User-Oriented Innovation in 2021

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.