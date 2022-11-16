Kremlin On Suspension Of Oil Supplies Via Druzhba To Hungary: No Accurate Data Yet
Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that he has no accurate data regarding the situation with the Druzhba oil pipeline.
"I do not have detailed information here ... so there is nothing to say," Peskov told reporters when asked whether there were any contacts with the Hungarian side on the situation on the Druzhba pipeline.