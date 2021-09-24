Kremlin on Taliban Invitation to Moscow: We Have to Further Monitor Their Activities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Speaking on the possibility of inviting a delegation of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is necessary to further monitor their activities and wait for the structure of the Afghan government to be finalized.

Earlier, Afghan Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik that the Taliban government would like to pay a visit to Moscow. A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that Moscow and Kabul are negotiating this.

"Just like the overwhelming majority of countries, we are closely monitoring what the Taliban are doing in Afghanistan, what the final structure of the government will be like and how promises will be implemented. We are watching all this closely," Peskov said at a briefing, asked whether Moscow plans to invite a Taliban delegation.