Kremlin On Taliban Status In Russia: This Issue Is Premature

Sumaira FH 12 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Revision of the status of the Taliban (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) is premature for now as it is necessary to monitor the first steps of the authorities in Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"It is still premature to raise the question [on Taliban's status] like this. You know that both President [Vladimir] Putin and the Foreign Ministry, our colleagues, said that, of course, we are inclined to look at the first steps of the leadership that will be formed.

Let's not forget that the leadership structure has not even been formed yet," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman mentioned that evacuation of foreigners and those Afghans who want to leave their homeland is still ongoing.

"A dangerous process is underway associated with the presence of terrorist groups and elements on the territory of Afghanistan. Therefore, it is very important to see what the first steps of the Taliban and the leadership of Afghanistan will be. Then we can draw some conclusions," Peskov added.

