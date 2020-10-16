UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Tikhanovskaya Arrest Warrant: Russia Fulfills Obligations To Belarus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin on Tikhanovskaya Arrest Warrant: Russia Fulfills Obligations to Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Russian law enforcement agents have no questions for Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, they just fulfill obligations to Belarusian colleagues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

The ex-candidate for Belarusian presidency was put on the interstate wanted list earlier this month.

On Friday, the Belarusian Investigative Committee explained that the warrant had been issued over Tikhanovskaya's calls for actions breaching the national security.

"Our law enforcement agents have no questions for Tikhanovskaya and no problems with her. But we have quite clear commitments under the Union State documents. As the Belarusian law enforcement agents have put her on the wanted list, we receive a relevant obligation under their request," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed the belief that the warrant was not politically motivated.

