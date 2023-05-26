Kremlin on Timing for Signing of Yerevan-Baky Peace Treaty: No One in Rush

No one is chasing time, but the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the deputy prime ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in a week to discuss technical issues on Nagorno-Karabakh.

"There is no task to finalize everything to the end because the main thing is, after all, the final result. Nobody is chasing time here. And precisely for the same reasons, it is unlikely that anyone will now be able to predict the exact date for the signing of a peace treaty. Although, again, as was said at the meeting yesterday, circumstances have changed in many respects and, in fact, conceptually ... all these circumstances make it possible to sign a peace treaty in the foreseeable future," Peskov told reporters.