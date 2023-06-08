Kremlin on Timing of Direct Line With Putin: Preparations Slowly Underway

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Preparations for the annual big press conference of Russian President Vladimir Putin, dubbed the "Direct Line," are slowly underway, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russian media reported earlier in the day that the event will take place this year, but no earlier than November.

"As for the 'Direct Line," we said that as soon as we decide, we will announce the timing, we did not announce any timing, as you know. We are slowly preparing for it. When the time comes, we will definitely inform you," Peskov told reporters.