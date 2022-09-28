Kremlin on Timing to Repair Damage on Nord Stream: Still Need to Understand What to Repair

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) There is still no understanding in Russia of what happened at the Nord Stream pipelines and what to repair, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on a timeframe for repair works.

"If I am not mistaken, we do not understand yet what to repair. How can we predict repairs if we do not understand what to repair. We do not understand what happened there. How can we evaluate what we do not understand?" Peskov said.

Sweden and Denmark also do not understand what happened there, the official added.