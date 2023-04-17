MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russia's all military exercises are held in accordance with international law, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on Tokyo's protest over Moscow's drills near the Kuril Islands.

Since April 14, Russia has been holding a surprise inspection of the Pacific Fleet. Long-range aviation, aviation of the Eastern Military District, support units are involved in the check.

"All exercises are carried out in strict accordance with international law," Peskov told reporters.