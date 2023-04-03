Kremlin on Traditional Victory Day Parade: Security Measures to Be Enhanced

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that during the traditional Victory Day parade there will be enhanced security measures, and the event will take place as planned.

"Of course, enhanced security measures are being taken and will be taken.

There are no changes in the plans for the parade," Peskov said, answering the question whether any changes will be made to the format of the Victory Day celebration this year in connection with the special military operation.