UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Trump Accounts Bans: Social Networks Owners Should Be Bound By Obligations

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 04:34 PM

Kremlin on Trump Accounts Bans: Social Networks Owners Should Be Bound by Obligations

Social networks owners should be bound by some obligations, they cannot just act as they wish, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on bans of outgoing US President Donald Trump's Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram accounts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Social networks owners should be bound by some obligations, they cannot just act as they wish, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on bans of outgoing US President Donald Trump's Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram accounts.

"This is a lesson for the whole world.

Obviously, companies that earn money due to serving as a platform for many people, for population of many countries, should be bound by certain obligations. These obligations should be somehow standardized. I think it is not proper to just allow the companies make arbitrary decisions," Peskov said, asked about the role of social networks in the political unrest in the US.

It takes years to make a reputation, while sometimes it can collapse within mere days, the Kremlin spokesman continued.

Related Topics

World Facebook Twitter Trump Money Instagram

Recent Stories

LHC Justice Chaudhary Abdul Aziz resigns

26 seconds ago

Parliament Needs to Have a Say on UK's Free Trade ..

26 seconds ago

Iran in Talks With Russia, China, India on Potenti ..

27 seconds ago

Uneasy calm in Sudan's Darfur after clashes kill 1 ..

31 seconds ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop large-scale read ..

20 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi designated as Lung Canc ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.