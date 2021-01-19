Kremlin on Trump Accounts Bans: Social Networks Owners Should Be Bound by Obligations

Social networks owners should be bound by some obligations, they cannot just act as they wish, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on bans of outgoing US President Donald Trump's Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, Youtube and Instagram accounts

"This is a lesson for the whole world.

Obviously, companies that earn money due to serving as a platform for many people, for population of many countries, should be bound by certain obligations. These obligations should be somehow standardized. I think it is not proper to just allow the companies make arbitrary decisions," Peskov said, asked about the role of social networks in the political unrest in the US.

It takes years to make a reputation, while sometimes it can collapse within mere days, the Kremlin spokesman continued.