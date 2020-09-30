UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On Trump-Biden Debate: We Take Note Of New Manifestations Of US Political Culture

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 03:10 PM

Kremlin on Trump-Biden Debate: We Take Note of New Manifestations of US Political Culture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Kremlin follows the US election campaign and notes new manifestations of the country's "political culture," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the first round of the presidential debate.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden held the first round of their debate, during which they kept interrupting one another and exchanged personal insults. Notably, Biden called Trump a "puppy" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Like the rest of the world, we follow the US election campaign. We cannot stay indifferent, since this is one of the biggest economies in the world.

Of course, we take note of new manifestations of the US political and electoral culture," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Biden's remark.

The Kremlin spokesman added he would not provide any further comment on the election race, expressing the belief this could be used as a pretext for accusing Russia of interference.

"We do not want to comment, we do not want to give any assessment, as it would be immediately perceived as attempted interference. Russia has never meddled in the US domestic affairs, does not do it and will not do it," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Election World Russia Trump Vladimir Putin Race

Recent Stories

Family Guy runs Lahore Qalandars, Karachi Kings’ ..

6 minutes ago

Govt to take decision for restoration of students ..

12 minutes ago

Beijing Strongly Opposes US Presidential Candidate ..

13 minutes ago

Sajjad Pervez elected PCMEA chairman unopposed

13 minutes ago

Crime control meeting in district Khushab

13 minutes ago

UK resumes US beef exports after two-decade ban li ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.