Kremlin on Trump-Biden Debate: We Take Note of New Manifestations of US Political Culture

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The Kremlin follows the US election campaign and notes new manifestations of the country's "political culture," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on the first round of the presidential debate.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden held the first round of their debate, during which they kept interrupting one another and exchanged personal insults. Notably, Biden called Trump a "puppy" of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Like the rest of the world, we follow the US election campaign. We cannot stay indifferent, since this is one of the biggest economies in the world.

Of course, we take note of new manifestations of the US political and electoral culture," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Biden's remark.

The Kremlin spokesman added he would not provide any further comment on the election race, expressing the belief this could be used as a pretext for accusing Russia of interference.

"We do not want to comment, we do not want to give any assessment, as it would be immediately perceived as attempted interference. Russia has never meddled in the US domestic affairs, does not do it and will not do it," Peskov said.