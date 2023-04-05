Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Trump Case: Russia Not Entitled To Interfere With Internal Affairs Of US

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin on Trump Case: Russia Not Entitled to Interfere With Internal Affairs of US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Moscow does not consider itself entitled to interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, just as Washington has no right to interfere in the affairs of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, refusing to comment on the case against former US President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment on Tuesday.

"We do not consider ourselves entitled to somehow interfere in the internal affairs of the United States and we believe that the United States has no right to interfere in our affairs, therefore we would not like to comment on this," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Business Moscow Russia Washington Trump United States Money

Recent Stories

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

12 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

35 minutes ago
 vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strateg ..

Vivo returns to the Boao Forum for Asia as Strategic Partner and Shares Views on ..

40 minutes ago
 Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint ..

Borouge enters into agreement to expand footprint in East Africa

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&# ..

Etihad Airways achieves milestone in Middle East&#039;s first boeing 787 MPL pro ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Wo ..

DEWA receives awards of American Great Place to Work Institute 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.