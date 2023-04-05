Kremlin on Trump Case: Russia Not Entitled to Interfere With Internal Affairs of US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Moscow does not consider itself entitled to interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, just as Washington has no right to interfere in the affairs of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, refusing to comment on the case against former US President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection to his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, among others. Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment on Tuesday.

"We do not consider ourselves entitled to somehow interfere in the internal affairs of the United States and we believe that the United States has no right to interfere in our affairs, therefore we would not like to comment on this," Peskov told reporters.