Foreign ministers of the United States and Russia must boost work since the time is of essence on the New START treaty, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik regarding the words of US President Donald Trump, who said he wanted a nuclear pact with Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) Foreign ministers of the United States and Russia must boost work since the time is of essence on the New START treaty, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik regarding the words of US President Donald Trump, who said he wanted a nuclear pact with Russia.

"We think the foreign ministers should boost work, as the clock is ticking on the New START," Peskov said.

The treaty on strategic weapons is set to expire in 2021, and the US wants to prolong it only if it includes China and covers some new weapon systems.