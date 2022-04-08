UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Ukraine Operation: Goals Being Achieved, Work Underway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 03:44 PM

Kremlin on Ukraine Operation: Goals Being Achieved, Work Underway

Goals of Russia's military operation are being achieved, and work is underway on the ground and at the negotiating table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Goals of Russia's military operation are being achieved, and work is underway on the ground and at the negotiating table, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Peskov told Sky news that Russia hopes that the operation will end in the near future.

"We are talking about the near future ... the operation is going, goals are being achieved, the work is underway on the military part ,,, and by negotiators who are in touch with their Ukrainian counterparts," Peskov told reporters.

