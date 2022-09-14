UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Ukraine's Security Guarantees Project: Kiev Still Seeks To Join NATO

Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Ukraine's document on security guarantees has confirmed Kiev's intention to join NATO, thus making reasons for Russia's special military operation even more relevant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"In general, we are talking about a certain document, and no one is denying that in their understanding, this document must precede Ukraine's accession to NATO, that is, a benchmark for NATO membership remains. Respectively, the main threat to our country remains, and even one of the reasons that made the special military operation necessary is becoming more relevant," Peskov told reporters, commenting on Ukraine's document on security guarantees.

