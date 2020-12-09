UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On Ukraine's UNGA Resolution: Russia Entitled To Ensure Security On Own Territory

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:41 PM

Kremlin on Ukraine's UNGA Resolution: Russia Entitled to Ensure Security on Own Territory

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday, regarding Ukraine-proposed resolution at the UN General Assembly, that Crimea is Russia's sovereign territory, where Russia can do whatever it needs to ensure its security.

"This concerns the sovereign territory of Russia, where Russia, within the boundaries set by international law and international commitments, can do whatever is necessary to ensure its security," Peskov said, when asked about the resolution on "militarization" of Crimea.

