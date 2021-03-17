MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the UK's decision to boost its nuclear potential over alleged Russia threat: he stressed no threat at all was coming from the country, while the UK move affected global security.

On Tuesday, the UK released an integrated review of its defense policy, under which the country will bolster its nuclear weapon stockpile to an unprecedented number of 260 warheads.

"We do regret the UK's decision to increase the number of nuclear warheads, as this decision obviously does damage to the international stability and strategic security. Some ephemeral Russian threat was cited as substantiation. I can only say that this is not true, and no threat is in fact coming from Russia," Peskov told reporters.