Kremlin On Unauthorized Rallies: Law Must Be Complied With

Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:14 PM

Kremlin on Unauthorized Rallies: Law Must Be Complied With

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Kremlin believes that calls for participation in unauthorized rallies on January 23 are unacceptable and the only possible opinion on this is that law must be complied with, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

According to the Interior Ministry, the police are preparing to ensure law and order at the unauthorized rallies. The ministry of school education posted a message to all parents, urging them to pay attention to their children's plans for this Saturday.

"Obviously, there are some actions that have to do with calls for unauthorized, illegal events. And so, it is quite natural that there are warnings about possible consequences of breaching laws," Peskov said, when asked about the actions of various government agencies ahead of the rallies.

When asked about the Kremlin's opinion on the issue, the spokesman said that "there is only one possible opinion � the law absolutely must be complied with and illegal events cannot be organized, even less so with participation of the young people and children."

Regarding students in particular, the spokesman said that taking part in a rally was a personal choice, but universities may have different views of students taking part in unauthorized events.

