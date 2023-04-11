Kremlin on Unified Conscripts Register Bill: Military Record System Needs Modernization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) A draft law on a unified register of persons liable for military service is not connected with mobilization, but with military registration, the system needs to be modernized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Andrey Kartapolov, the chairman of the lower house's defense committee, said that a unified register of persons liable for military service will be created on the basis of the state information resource in Russia. According to the bill, two new methods of issuing conscription notices will be added ” online via the Public Services portal and through multifunctional centers.

"Until now, indeed, there are many questions: e-mailing, how it will operate, on the basis of what ... there are indeed a lot of nuances here .

.. In general, this work is absolutely necessary: we need to improve and modernize the military record system," Peskov told reporters.

The digitalization of this system is needed so that it becomes understandable, fast, informative and easy for all citizens, the official added.

There is no feeling in the Kremlin that such a prompt discussion of the new bill against the backdrop of the military operation could cause panic and a new wave of emigration "because this is not related to mobilization, it is related to military registration, and this must be understood, and this must be explained," he said.

Commenting on the prospects for a second wave of partial mobilization, Peskov said that there were no changes in the Kremlin's position on this matter.