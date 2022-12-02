Kremlin on Uniper Lawsuit: Gazprom Will Defend Interests by All Available Means

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) Russian energy giant Gazprom will defend its interests by all available means, primarily legal ones, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on a lawsuit filed by Germany's largest gas importer Uniper.

On Wednesday, Uniper announced that it is initiating arbitration proceedings against Gazprom Export over damages due to undelivered gas.

"Well, of course, by all available means, legal, and above all, our company will defend its interests," Peskov told reporters when asked about Russia's response to possible new lawsuits.