Kremlin On UNSC Nord Stream Blasts Discussion: Russia Managed To Draw Attention To Attack

Published February 22, 2023

Kremlin on UNSC Nord Stream Blasts Discussion: Russia Managed to Draw Attention to Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The discussion of the terrorist attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the UN Security Council indicates that Russia has managed to draw attention to the need for a transparent and thorough investigation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Firstly, of course, on the one hand, it was possible to draw attention to the need for a thorough and transparent investigation in order to really confirm those suspicions, which are supported, by the way, by some rather detailed ... investigations regarding who could stand behind this sabotage, which can and should be qualified as a terrorist act against the energy infrastructure critical for the European continent," Peskov told reporters.

On the other hand, Russia sees only the unwillingness of the collective West to deal with the terrorist attack on the pipelines, the official added.

