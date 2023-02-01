Kremlin on US Aid to Kiev: Direct Way for Escalation That Will Not Change Events Course

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The latest US aid package is a direct path to escalating tensions, but it will not change the course of events in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, Reuters reported, citing two US officials, that the US was preparing to provide Ukraine with a new $2.

2 billion weapons package, including longer-range rockets for the first time.

"Yes, this is a direct path to heating tensions ... we see this, this requires additional efforts from us. But once again, this will not change the course of events, the special military operation will continue," Peskov told reporters.