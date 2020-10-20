Kremlin on US Charges Against Aeroflot Staffers: Russia Defends Interests of Its Companies

Russia safeguards the interests of its national companies, including flag carrier Aeroflot, whose staffers are accused of smuggling electronic equipment from the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Russia safeguards the interests of its national companies, including flag carrier Aeroflot, whose staffers are accused of smuggling electronic equipment from the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the US Department of Justice announced that the country had charged 10 individuals, including Aeroflot employees, for illegally smuggling $50 million worth of electronic devices, particularly Apple products, from the US to Russia.

"I am not aware of the essence of the accusations against the Russian company, but I believe that the Russian company has the possibility to defend its interests through the established procedure ... Of course, the Russian state always safeguards the interests of our national companies," Peskov told reporters.