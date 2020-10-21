Kremlin on US Decision to Dispose of Russian Ventilators: We Provided Help When Needed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Russia has provided assistance to the United States in a difficult period, and it is up to the country to decide what to do with it later, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on Washington's decision to dispose of 45 Russian-made lung ventilators, which were delivered to the US in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This assistance was provided in a moment that was critical for all the countries across the world, it was critical for the US as well. Russia has done everything possible within the scope of its technological and technical capacities to provide assistance ... And it does not concern us what the US colleagues have decided to do with it next," Peskov said, recalling that Russia has always opposed the "rare ugly attempts" to politicize the humanitarian help.

According to BuzzFeed, the ventilators were not used due to some technical problems. The Kremlin spokesman firmly refuted claims about poor quality of the ventilators.

"This cannot be true, these artificial lung ventilators are broadly used in medical centers and hospitals in different cities across Russia. Some ventilators may fail. Any device can occasionally fail and need repair. Arguments that the ventilators were designed for voltage that is nor compatible [in the US] are quite tentative, as there are converters and voltage stabilizers, there is no problem with that," Peskov explained.