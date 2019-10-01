UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On US Embassy Staffer's Alleged Link To Russian NGO: Foreign Meddling Unacceptable

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 02:59 PM

Kremlin on US Embassy Staffer's Alleged Link to Russian NGO: Foreign Meddling Unacceptable

Russia will continue to take steps to protect itself against "unacceptable" foreign meddling, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, commenting on reports of an alleged link of a US Embassy staff member to the Anti-Corruption Foundation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Russia will continue to take steps to protect itself against "unacceptable" foreign meddling, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, commenting on reports of an alleged link of a US Embassy staff member to the Anti-Corruption Foundation.

The Federal news Agency reported earlier this week that Stephen Sexton, responsible for security at the US Embassy in Moscow and also allegedly a CIA officer, may have held workshops on mass unrest at the Anti-Corruption Foundation over the summer.

"Until now, we have not known about this, we do not know if this is credible information. Any meddling in Russia's internal affairs is absolutely unacceptable. And Russia has always taken the necessary steps and will continue to take steps to protect itself against such interference," Peskov said, when asked if this could be considered yet another instance of foreign meddling in Russia's affairs if confirmed.

