Kremlin on US Ending Data Sharing Under New START: Diplomats Exchange Information

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Russia and the United States share information via diplomatic channels, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when asked if Washington informed Moscow about its termination of data exchange under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

Earlier this week, the US Department of State said it immediately stops notifying Russia about the status or location of missiles and launchers as required under the New START arms control treaty, stops facilitating New START treaty inspections on its territory by revoking visas issued to Russian inspectors, but noted that the countermeasures are reversible and meet all legal requirements.

"Here, information is exchanged through diplomatic channels, so you need to contact the Foreign Ministry," Peskov told reporters.