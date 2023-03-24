Kremlin on US Envoy for Belarusian Opposition Appointment: Domestic Affairs Interference

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The United States continues to interfere in the internal affairs of other states, including of Belarus, we cannot remain indifferent, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US is planning to appoint a special envoy for Belarus to engage with senior officials of the Belarusian opposition.

"It is certainly the United States that continues its actual direct and indirect interference in the internal affairs of various states, including Belarus, and this is nothing but interference in internal affairs. Of course, this requires special attention, first of all, from our Belarusian friends, of course we cannot remain indifferent to this, but we are sure that the Belarusian state is stable, strong and capable of resisting those who want to interfere in their internal affairs," Peskov told a briefing.