Kremlin on US Not Issuing Visa to Lavrov: US Must Fulfill Obligations of UN Host Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The United States must fulfill its obligations as a host country of the UN Security Council and must issue visas to the Russian delegation, including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, to take part in the event, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that United States has not yet issued visas to the Russian delegation led by Lavrov to participate in the session of the UN Security Council.

"The US side has obligations as a country that hosts the headquarters of the United Nations. And US must fulfill these obligations," Peskov said, commenting on the non-issuance of visas to the Russian delegation.