UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin On US Probe Of Alleged Moscow-Linked Traders: Media Have Lots Of Made-Up Stories

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 03:00 PM

Kremlin on US Probe of Alleged Moscow-Linked Traders: Media Have Lots of Made-Up Stories

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Kremlin saw reports of the United States' "investigation" of the information about traders allegedly linked to the Kremlin, but there is a lot of made-up information in the media, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We saw media reports and we do not know to what extent they are true. There is so much fake news and made-up information published at the moment in the media that we need to take it with a grain of salt," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin saw statement of US officials about an investigation into insider trade on oil futures and trades allegedly inked to Moscow.

Related Topics

Moscow Oil United States Media Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Govt wants to arrest Shehbaz Sharif, says Rana San ..

1 hour ago

OPPO’s Musical Week Takes Pakistan Social Media ..

1 hour ago

Reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque Complex in Mosul ..

2 hours ago

Drive launched to disinfect petrol stations on Ajm ..

2 hours ago

DCD announces Primary results of &#039;Life during ..

2 hours ago

PM to appear in massive telethon transmission to r ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.