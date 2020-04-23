Kremlin on US Probe of Alleged Moscow-Linked Traders: Media Have Lots of Made-Up Stories

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) The Kremlin saw reports of the United States' "investigation" of the information about traders allegedly linked to the Kremlin, but there is a lot of made-up information in the media, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"We saw media reports and we do not know to what extent they are true. There is so much fake news and made-up information published at the moment in the media that we need to take it with a grain of salt," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin saw statement of US officials about an investigation into insider trade on oil futures and trades allegedly inked to Moscow.