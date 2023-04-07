(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Washington's statements about an imminent counteroffensive of the Ukrainian military are carefully monitored by the Russian military and are taken into account when planning the special military operation in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told news outlets of Germany's Funke Mediengruppe media group that there could be a possible counteroffensive by Ukraine in the coming weeks.

"This is rather a statement that is the subject of close monitoring by our military, they carefully monitor all relevant information and take this into account when planning the continuation of the special military operation," Peskov told reporters.