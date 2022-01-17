Kremlin on US Remark on New Russian Bases in Latin America: Russia Thinks of Own Safety:Dmitry Peskov

Russia thinks about its own security, considering the possible deployment of its military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela, but it must not be forgotten that they are sovereign countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Commenting on the� possibility of deployment of Russian military infrastructure in Cuba and Venezuela, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refused last week to confirm or deny anything in regard to the issue. In turn, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Washington would respond "decisively" should Russia put its military forces in Latin America.

"We are still talking about sovereign states, let us not forget about it. Of course, in the context of the current situation, of course, Russia is thinking about how to ensure its own security," Peskov told reporters.