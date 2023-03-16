Kremlin on US Remark on New START: Russia Suspended Participation in Treaty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Russia has suspended its participation in the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on Washington's remark that Moscow is still bound by the terms of the agreement.

US State Department of State said on Wednesday that Russia's claimed suspension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty is "legally invalid" and Moscow is still bound by its obligations under the accord.

"I think that our Foreign Ministry will give clarifications to the statements of the State Department. It is still their (the ministry's) prerogative. We can recall once again that by decision of President (Vladimir Putin), Russia suspended its participation," Peskov told reporters.