Kremlin on US Remark on Possible Cyberattacks From Russia: Moscow Not Engaged in Banditry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia, unlike Western countries, including the United States, is not engaged in banditry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the US remarks about possible cyberattacks from Moscow.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration has "evolving intelligence" indicating that Russia is exploring options to launch cyberattacks against the United States, which may be a retaliation for the "unprecedented" sanctions.

"Russia, unlike many Western countries, including the United States, does not engage in banditry at the state level," Peskov told reporters.