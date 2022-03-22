UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On US Remark On Possible Cyberattacks From Russia: Moscow Not Engaged In Banditry

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Kremlin on US Remark on Possible Cyberattacks From Russia: Moscow Not Engaged in Banditry

Russia, unlike Western countries, including the United States, is not engaged in banditry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the US remarks about possible cyberattacks from Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Russia, unlike Western countries, including the United States, is not engaged in banditry, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on the US remarks about possible cyberattacks from Moscow.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that his administration has "evolving intelligence" indicating that Russia is exploring options to launch cyberattacks against the United States, which may be a retaliation for the "unprecedented" sanctions.

"Russia, unlike many Western countries, including the United States, does not engage in banditry at the state level," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United States May From

Recent Stories

Sindh DG Livestock Dr Nazeer terms smuggled vaccin ..

Sindh DG Livestock Dr Nazeer terms smuggled vaccines in infected cattle causes d ..

19 seconds ago
 Special contingent of Sindh Police to participate ..

Special contingent of Sindh Police to participate in Pakistan Day parade

53 seconds ago
 Several criminal gangs busted in Quetta: SSP opera ..

Several criminal gangs busted in Quetta: SSP operation

55 seconds ago
 Russian Airlines Lose 78 Planes Abroad to Sanction ..

Russian Airlines Lose 78 Planes Abroad to Sanctions - Transport Minister

58 seconds ago
 Australia Buys 12 US-Made P-8A Poseidon Patrol Air ..

Australia Buys 12 US-Made P-8A Poseidon Patrol Aircraft - Defense Minister

1 minute ago
 Caviar off menu as Kyiv chefs serve up free meals

Caviar off menu as Kyiv chefs serve up free meals

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>