Kremlin on US Remarks on Russia Nuclear Drills: Notification Via Defense Ministry Channels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) There is a notification system regarding nuclear exercises and it is conducted through the channels of the Ministry of Defense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on US remarks regarding Russia's upcoming drills.

Russia will conduct its annual strategic nuclear exercise "Grom" just as NATO holds its own "Steadfast Noon" strategic nuclear drills. According to media reports, Washington said that Moscow failed to notify the US about the drills.

"There is an established system of notifications of such exercises, and this is carried out through the channels of the Ministry of Defense," Peskov told reporters.