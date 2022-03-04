UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On US Senator Graham's Remarks On Putin: Hard To Keep Sanity In Tense Atmosphere

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Kremlin on US Senator Graham's Remarks on Putin: Hard to Keep Sanity in Tense Atmosphere

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Not everyone manages to stay sane is such extremely tense times, many lose their mind, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on US Senator Lindsey Graham's statement calling for assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Graham wrote on Twitter on Thursday that "the only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy (Putin) out," adding that this person would be doing Russia "and the world ... a great service." The senator wondered whether there is "a Brutus in Russia" or "a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military," historical figures known for their involvement in the assassination attempts on Julius Caesar and Adolf Hitler, respectively.

"It is very difficult to find words. And, of course, these days, not everyone manages to maintain a sober mind, and I would even say, a sound mind. Therefore, many, unfortunately, lose their mind," Peskov told reporters.

In such tense times, in countries such as the United States, there is a hysterical escalation of such Russophobic sentiments, he added.

Commenting on the Moscow-Washington relations, the official said it is now difficult to call the United States Russia's partner.

