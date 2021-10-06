Kremlin on US Senators' Proposal to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats: We Do Not Have So Many

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described US senators' recent proposal to expel 300 Russian diplomats as an "emotional one", noting that the diplomatic presence is actually lower

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described US senators' recent proposal to expel 300 Russian diplomats as an "emotional one", noting that the diplomatic presence is actually lower.

On Tuesday, a number of influential US senators asked President Joe Biden to expel 300 Russian diplomats from the country if the Russian authorities did not agree to expand the staff of the US embassy.

"To expel so many diplomats, we first need to have them in such quantity. These proposals are quite emotional. People apparently do not even know how many Russian diplomats work there," Peskov told reporters.