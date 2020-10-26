UrduPoint.com
Kremlin On US Statement On Karabakh Ceasefire: We Welcome Any Step Toward Peace

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on Washington's statement on the ceasefire in Karabakh, that Russia welcomes every step toward peace and believes that this conflict cannot be used as some space for competition.

The US State Department announced on Sunday that a new humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh was going to enter into force at 8:00 a.m. local time (4:00 GMT) on October 26.

"Of course, Russia, as a co-chair of the [Minsk] Group, is ready to welcome any step that can help stop the war," Peskov told reporters.

"The process of resolving the Karabakh crisis, which is now in its acute phase, should not be and cannot be a space for some rivalry and competition," Peskov went on to say, when asked if the Kremlin thinks that Washington has managed to do more than Moscow for the crisis settlement.

The Kremlin keeps following the developments in Karabakh and believes that only a peaceful settlement is possible, the spokesman assured.

