MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) G20 nations have supported the World Health Organization (WHO)'s coronavirus response at the recent teleconference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent announcement that Washington will suspend WHO funding over its alleged failure to properly tackle COVID-19.

"In this case, we can recap March 26, the urgent summit of G20 leaders. G20 presidents held a summit, after which they adopted a coordinated statement, called 'Statement on COVID-19.' It says that the G20 and the WHO are firmly committed to do everything possible to overcome the pandemic," Peskov told reporters.

The statement says that G20 leaders fully support the WHO effort and intend to bolster its authority on coordinating the coronavirus response, the Kremlin spokesman noted.

"We see that G20 presidents, including Russian Federation President [Vladimir] Putin, rest hopes on the WHO, regarding further effort on analyzing the experience on this pandemic, we see that they support the WHO effort. This is our position in Moscow," Peskov added.