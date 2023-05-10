MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Poland has been expressing hatred toward Russians for centuries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, an aggressive crowd blocked the way for Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreev at a memorial cemetery in Warsaw, where he arrived to lay flowers on Victory Day. The crowd demanded that the ambassador remove the St. George ribbon from his jacket.

Andreev failed to lay a wreath at the cemetery and had to leave the memorial.

"It is not even Russophobia anymore, it is a process on the verge of madness that is happening in Poland. We know that throughout history Poland has been slipping into this madness of hatred of Russians from time to time, this has been reoccurring for many centuries," Peskov said, answering the question of how the Kremlin assesses Poland's behavior.