Kremlin On West Allegedly Plotting Coup In Russia: Domestic Political Situation Is Stable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2022 | 04:34 PM

Kremlin on West Allegedly Plotting Coup in Russia: Domestic Political Situation Is Stable

The domestic political situation in Russia is stable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on statements claiming that the West is planning a coup in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The domestic political situation in Russia is stable, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on statements claiming that the West is planning a coup in Russia.

Earlier in May, former presidential adviser Sergei Glazyev said that the West is preparing a coup d'etat in Russia.

"(I assess it) as stable. I do not know, unfortunately, what such conclusions are based on, so I cannot tell you anything," Peskov told reporters when asked to assested the domestic political situation.

