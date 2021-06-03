Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Thursday on US citizen Paul Whelan's letters, in which he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for clemency: he said there is a special procedure for this, and the Kremlin does not comment on other appeals

US citizen and ex-marine Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage in Russia.

His brother, David Whelan, told Sputnik on Wednesday that Paul had written to Putin seeking clemency twice.

"The point is, there is a special clemency procedure: local commissions, regional commissions and the central commission make decisions. Then all this is presented to the head of state. We do not comment on other appeals," Peskov told reporters, asked if the Russian leader read Whelan's letters.