UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Whether Moscow Hopes To Return Gold Reserves Frozen By West: Hope Dies Last

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Kremlin on Whether Moscow Hopes to Return Gold Reserves Frozen by West: Hope Dies Last

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Russia still hopes to return its gold reserves frozen by the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that hope dies last.

"Given that we are talking about an international act of theft, a violation of everything, all international rules and laws, then, of course, we will continue to defend our interests. Hope dies last," Peskov told reporters.

More Stories From World

