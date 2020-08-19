Kremlin on Work of Russian Media in Minsk: Russia Concerned When Reporters Face Abuse

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Moscow is always concerned when Russian reporters face mistreatment while conducting their work but reminds them about the significance of obtaining accreditation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday when asked about violence against journalists covering the ongoing protests in Belarus.

Several Russian news outlets, including RIA Novosti, Sputnik, RT and tv Rain, have reported detentions of their employees who covered opposition rallies in Belarus.

"We are certainly always concerned when our journalists are facing abuse during their work. But we also strongly remind our reporters that carrying out journalistic activities without appropriate accreditation also significantly undermines their legal status," Peskov said.

The opposition took to the streets after the announcement of the preliminary results of the August 9 presidential election, which saw the incumbent head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, win 80.

1 percent of the vote, according to the Central Election Commission. His main opponent, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is believed by the opposition to have been the true victor.

In the first days of the rallies, the security forces used tear gas, water cannons, stun grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, but the heavy use of force by the police has since subsided.

According to official data, more than 6,700 people were detained in the early days of the unrest. Hundreds of others have been injured during the riots, including more than 150 law enforcement officers, and three protesters have died.