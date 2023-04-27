UrduPoint.com

Kremlin On Xi-Zelenskyy Talks: Russia Welcomes Everything That Can Bring Peace In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Kremlin on Xi-Zelenskyy Talks: Russia Welcomes Everything That Can Bring Peace in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Russia is ready to welcome everything that can bring closer the achievement of peace in Ukraine and the goals of the special military operation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on talks between the leaders of China and Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that President Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that China would send a representative to Ukraine and other countries for consultations on the political settlement of the crisis.

Xi also assured Zelenskyy that Beijing would make efforts to cease the Ukraine conflict and restore peace as soon as possible, Chinese media reported.

"We are ready to welcome everything that can bring the end of the conflict in Ukraine closer, and, in fact, the achievement by Russia of all the goals set (by the military operation), we are ready to welcome this," Peskov told reporters.

Commenting on the fact of these talks as such, the official said that this is a "sovereign matter of each of these countries and absolutely a matter of their international dialogue."

