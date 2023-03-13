MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) Moscow has nothing to say about a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia next week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Reuters reported earlier in the day, citing sources familiar with the matter, that the Chinese leader may pay an official visit to Russia as early as next week.

"Now, I have nothing to say on this topic. As a rule, the announcement of official foreign visits is carried out simultaneously by mutual agreement of the parties. We will inform you when there is such readiness," Peskov told reporters.