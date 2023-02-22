MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Moscow will inform about the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia as the timing of meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin becomes clearer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Xi is planning to pay a visit to Moscow in the coming months.

"As the outlines of the next contacts and their timing become clear, we will inform you," Peskov told reporters.