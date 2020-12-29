Kremlin on Zelenskyy: We See No Political Will to Improve Relations With Russia

The Kremlin would like to have better relations with Kiev but does not currently see any political will of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make relevant effort, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Kremlin would like to have better relations with Kiev but does not currently see any political will of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make relevant effort, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We do not see and do not hear any political will to normalize bilateral relations yet, although we would like to.

Secondly, we do not unfortunately see any political will to implement the Minsk agreements and the Paris agreements," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman stressed that "prerequisites should mature for a top-level conversation."

"I will tell you once again, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly said that we are interested in normalizing relations with all of our neighbors, including Ukraine," Peskov added.