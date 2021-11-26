(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2021) Russia is never involved in interfering in affairs of other countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday when commenting on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about an alleged coup in Ukraine with the involvement of Russia.

"Russia had no plans to get involved. Russia never does such things at all," Peskov told reporters.