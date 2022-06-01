(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Russia can not trust statements made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the non-use of US-supplied weapons against Russian territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

A senior US administration official told reporters earlier this week that Washington will unveil the 11th security aid package for Ukraine worth $700 million, which includes HIMARS rocket systems, on Wednesday. Kiev, in turn, assured Washington that will not use the long-range systems for targets on Russian territory.

"No, in order to trust, you need to have experience in cases where promises were kept. Unfortunately, there is no such experience at all ... Therefore, we do not have our own confidence in the Ukrainian side," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman added that arms supplies "do not contribute to the desire of the Ukrainian leadership to resume peace negotiations."

When asked about Russia's response if Ukraine uses multiple launch rocket systems, Peskov said that its better not to talk about worst-case scenarios.